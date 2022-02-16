Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 171.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,091 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,783,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

