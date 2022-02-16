Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

