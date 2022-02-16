Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $7.14 Million in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 341,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COOK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

NYSE:COOK opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Traeger Inc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

