Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $345.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $280.81 and a 52 week high of $374.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.68.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

