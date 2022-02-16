Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.03

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.03 and last traded at C$13.96, with a volume of 94459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRU. boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

