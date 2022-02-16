Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.40 ($53.87).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.10 ($42.16) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.46.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.