Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.40 ($53.87).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.10 ($42.16) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.46.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.