Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 465,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.