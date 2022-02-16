Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 465,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

