fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

FUBO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

