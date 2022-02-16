FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Fortis stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

