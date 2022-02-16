FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.82.

ENB opened at C$52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$106.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

