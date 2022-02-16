FY2022 Earnings Forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.08.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$38.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$35.50 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.96%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

