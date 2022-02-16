FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Increased by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$52.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$47.01 and a twelve month high of C$55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.88 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.