FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Reduced by Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.64 on Monday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

