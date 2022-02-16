FY2024 EPS Estimates for Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered by Analyst

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Basf in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Basf from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

BASFY opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.