Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at $2,296,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. 476,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $87.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

