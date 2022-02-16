Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.28.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

