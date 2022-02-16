Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.35 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$5.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. 20,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,755. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94. Garmin has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

