Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.740-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.80.

IT stock traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.99. 517,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.12. Gartner has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gartner stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

