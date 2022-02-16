Gary J. Haseley Buys 1,305 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. 25,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $578.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.