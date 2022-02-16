General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

