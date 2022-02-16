General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,610,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 29,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

