Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 191.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,294 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

