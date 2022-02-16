Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $795.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,067 shares of company stock valued at $111,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

