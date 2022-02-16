Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,559 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,672,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

