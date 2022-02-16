Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 46,565 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

