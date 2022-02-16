Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Amundi purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $20,887,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 504,510 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 367,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

