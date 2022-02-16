GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.09. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

GFL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,464,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

