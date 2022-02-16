GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €41.40 ($47.05) and last traded at €43.35 ($49.26). 152,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.70 ($50.80).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 45.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

