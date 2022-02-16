Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 420 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.68. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLEN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

