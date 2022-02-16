Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.