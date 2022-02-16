Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
