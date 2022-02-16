Gold Fields (GFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th.
GFI stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
