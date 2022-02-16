Gold Fields (GFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th.

GFI stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 921,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

