Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AAON by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AAON by 127.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AAON stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.