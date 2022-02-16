Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PCVX opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.56. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,700 shares of company stock valued at $871,168. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

