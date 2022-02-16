Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 50.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,451 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,026,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

