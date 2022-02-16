Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,917 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Textainer Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

