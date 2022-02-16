Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,716 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

APEN opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.32.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.