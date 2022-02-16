Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,130,937 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 156,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.