Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $348.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

