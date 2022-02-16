Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 12,754 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KL opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

