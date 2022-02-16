Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

