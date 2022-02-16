Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,642,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $691,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 801.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 115,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,110 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 3.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

