Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SSTK opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

