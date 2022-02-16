Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 41,733 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,733 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

