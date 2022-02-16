Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

