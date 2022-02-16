Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHM opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. Graham has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Graham by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.