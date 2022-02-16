Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading Up 5.3%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $948.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
