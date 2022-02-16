Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading Up 5.3%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

