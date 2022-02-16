Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives $1.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. 2,407,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,459. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

