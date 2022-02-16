Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.00

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $816.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

