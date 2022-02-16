GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 49,623 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $11.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 366,057 shares of company stock worth $904,909. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.