GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 8,818 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,505,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Corning by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Corning by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 104,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

